HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Holdings Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HEICO were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEI opened at $124.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $99.55 and a 1-year high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

