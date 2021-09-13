Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Declares GBX 2.42 Dividend

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) declared a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BOOT traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.85). 7,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,168. Henry Boot has a 52 week low of GBX 234 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 295 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of £393.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 273.34.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.