Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.56.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

