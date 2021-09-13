HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,306 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.