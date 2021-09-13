HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

