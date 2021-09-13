HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

