HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

