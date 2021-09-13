HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Sientra worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

In other news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Sientra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.