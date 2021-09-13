HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

