HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 342,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATMR opened at $9.85 on Monday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

