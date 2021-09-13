HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

