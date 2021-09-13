Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 30th

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

