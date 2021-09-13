Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

