Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

