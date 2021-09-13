Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Director Acquires C$75,000.00 in Stock

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

HCG traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.67. 47,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,040. Home Capital Group Inc. has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$42.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.24.

Several research firms recently commented on HCG. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.71.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

