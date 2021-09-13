Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.20 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.95-8.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $222.37 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

