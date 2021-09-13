Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $192.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

