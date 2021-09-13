Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $642,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $3.88 on Monday, hitting $206.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,864. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average of $188.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

