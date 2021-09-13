Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,591. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

