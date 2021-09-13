Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $84.88. 186,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

