Huobi BTC Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.28 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $45,263.46 or 1.00262208 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $14.28 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00077042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00123448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00174114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,218.02 or 1.00161549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.92 or 0.07232062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00889400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

