Hyper Finance (HYFI) Trading Down 38% This Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $142,280.84 and approximately $7,620.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00121286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00174627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,266.44 or 0.99954555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.11 or 0.07178494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.00926649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

