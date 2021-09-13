I/O Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,007.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $2,007.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.61 or 0.00438600 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002447 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.04 or 0.01112076 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000209 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,104,234 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

