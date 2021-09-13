IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,807,000 after buying an additional 94,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.