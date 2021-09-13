IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Up 8.3%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 138,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,731,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,254 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.