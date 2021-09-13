ICE ROCK MINING Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $141,651.73 and $34,356.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00076026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00120801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00173876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,208.59 or 1.00146898 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.61 or 0.07191519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00888904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002952 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

