ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LBOW traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.19). The company had a trading volume of 199,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,053. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.46. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 71.70 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

About ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

