IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stake Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after buying an additional 520,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDACORP by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after buying an additional 440,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after buying an additional 345,543 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $11,126,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $7,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of IDA opened at $105.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.