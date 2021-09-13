IDEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $292.49 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $304.33 million and approximately $292.49 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 185.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00152543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00042420 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,502,593 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

