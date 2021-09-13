iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at New Street Research

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ILIAF stock remained flat at $$202.00 on Monday. iliad has a twelve month low of $147.25 and a twelve month high of $215.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.51.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

