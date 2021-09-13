Illuvium 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.36 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $458.17 or 0.01022567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $290.91 million and $23.36 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00176795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,896.45 or 1.00201603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.50 or 0.07143006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00909842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.