Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $92.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 13.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,399. Incyte has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.