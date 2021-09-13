Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Stock Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Industrias Bachoco worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.4249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.