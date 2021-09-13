InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

INNV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth $31,039,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter worth $23,940,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth $26,800,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth $26,747,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

