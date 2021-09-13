Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 3.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.6% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

BAPR traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.25. 4,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,307. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.