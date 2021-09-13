Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Stake Boosted by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $32.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.