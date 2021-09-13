Insider Buying: BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Buys $12,435.60 in Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 964 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $12,435.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BGSF opened at $12.83 on Monday. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.