Insider Buying: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CEO Purchases $26,658.00 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $834.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $13,402,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,265,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

