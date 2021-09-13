Insider Buying: Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Buys $110,880.00 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSWC opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

