Insider Buying: Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Buys $110,880.00 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CSWC opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
