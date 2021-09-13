Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $32,220.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,672.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tigran Sinanyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $34,410.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

