Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Sells 32,268 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,313. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 80.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 586.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

