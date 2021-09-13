Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $9,676,488.72 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12.

Natera stock opened at $120.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

