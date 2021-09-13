Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 132,287 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,608,850.50.

On Monday, June 21st, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,871 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,886,000 after purchasing an additional 510,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Switch by 10.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,539,000 after purchasing an additional 750,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth $73,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

