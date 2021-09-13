Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $873.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00150723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00742417 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,157,113 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.