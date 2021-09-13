Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after buying an additional 860,166 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

