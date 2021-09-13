Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Inspired Entertainment worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $183,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

INSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.