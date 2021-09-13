Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $50.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

INTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of INTA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -30.62. Intapp has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,197,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

