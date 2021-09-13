Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Integer (NYSE:ITGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Argus in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.08. 498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,440. Integer has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,039 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.