Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,267,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,291,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,276,800.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,247,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $1,246,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $1,261,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,273,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $1,246,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,229,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 688,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,860. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

