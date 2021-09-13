Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 308 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in MasTec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 53.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in MasTec by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

